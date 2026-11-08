Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has instructed the newly established National Authority for Crisis and Emergency Management to study the creation of the state’s strategic reserves. The authority is headed by Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Mohammed Abdel Rahman Rabie.

As The National reports, the president tasked the authority with considering the formation of reserves for responding to emergencies in coordination with state institutions. The instruction was issued amid concerns that a possible resumption of large-scale hostilities between Iran and the United States could disrupt supply chains.

Food stocks

According to the publication, Egypt, which has a population of 110 million people, is monitoring stocks of staple products, primarily wheat flour. Security sources link this to risks to supplies in the event of large-scale hostilities in the Red Sea.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Last month, the government said that the country had enough stocks of essential food commodities for six months. During the same period, the state importer Future of Egypt purchased five shipments of wheat, one of the largest procurements in the past six months.

Increased preparedness

According to The National’s sources, the Egyptian armed forces have been placed on heightened alert, while air defence systems have been reinforced along the Red Sea coast and near the Suez Canal. Cairo also announced plans to deploy troops to Saudi Arabia to protect its ally from attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Parliament approved the deployment, but Cairo and Riyadh have not confirmed the arrival of Egyptian military personnel in the kingdom.

Last week, el-Sisi said that military escalation would have catastrophic consequences for the region and the world, and called on the parties to find a diplomatic solution before it is too late.

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