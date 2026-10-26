Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, during a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Cairo, called for a just settlement of the Palestinian issue and comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

UN reform and the Palestinian issue

El-Sisi stressed the need to strengthen the UN's role and restore confidence in the multilateral system through adherence to the organization's Charter. He reaffirmed Egypt's support for the UN's central role in maintaining international peace and security and called for coordinated international efforts to resolve conflicts peacefully.

The Egyptian president also said there was a need to reform the Security Council so that it reflects international balances. Cairo, he said, supports comprehensive reform and stronger African representation in the body.

El-Sisi positively assessed Guterres' position on the Palestinian issue and the need for its just and comprehensive resolution. The presidency's statement also noted that lasting peace in the region is impossible without a just settlement of the Palestinian issue.

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Gaza, Iran and regional conflicts

Guterres welcomed Egypt's efforts to strengthen the Gaza ceasefire arrangements. He also noted Cairo's role in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave and ensuring that it reaches those in need.

The UN secretary-general expressed deep concern over developments in the occupied West Bank and called on the international community to fulfill its obligations to end violations against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The meeting also discussed the situation in the Gulf region, the Horn of Africa, Sudan and Libya. Guterres noted Egypt's efforts to prevent escalation in the Gulf region and said it was possible to reach agreements on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and a peaceful settlement of the issue of Iran's nuclear program.

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