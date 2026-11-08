Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, Azerbaijan, said that he supports Baku’s efforts to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus. The talks took place on November 8, the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in the 2020 Karabakh war.

As The Express Tribune reports, Erdoğan said that the events of 2020 opened a new era for the region. According to him, the current task is to complement the military victory with “lasting peace and stability.”

Reconstruction of Karabakh

The Turkish president also noted the reconstruction of the territories of Karabakh, stating that Ankara will continue to share its experience and contribute to reconstruction and development projects. He mentioned an international forestry specialist training center and a nursery established in Jabrayil with the participation of Türkiye’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

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Erdoğan said that construction of a 40-classroom school with an area of 14,500 square meters has begun in Aghdam. He expressed hope that next year he would be able to open the institution together with Aliyev. The Turkish president also drew attention to infrastructure work on the road from Fuzuli International Airport to Shusha, including seven tunnels through which the delegation traveled.

Alliance between Türkiye and Azerbaijan

Erdoğan called relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan allied relations and referred to the Shusha Declaration signed on June 15, 2021. According to him, the document elevated bilateral relations to the level of an alliance, while both countries are also working to strengthen the Organization of Turkic States.

For his part, Aliyev thanked Türkiye for its support during the 44-day Second Karabakh War. He called the unity of the two states “eternal and unshakable” and said that attempts to weaken their relations would not succeed.

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