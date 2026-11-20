In Brussels, Belgium, European Council President António Costa is considering asking EU governments to support a tax on major technology companies, including Google and Meta. Such a levy could increase the EU budget for 2028–2034, estimated at approximately €2 trillion, and help agree on its final size, Politico reports.

Searching for new revenue

Costa is due to present a revised budget proposal for 2028–2034 on Saturday. He wants EU leaders to reach an agreement by the end of the year — before elections in France, Italy and Poland, which, according to the outlet, could complicate negotiations.

The budget discussions are accompanied by disputes between countries that want to cut spending and redirect it toward defense and security, and states that advocate for a larger budget for traditional areas, including agriculture and regional development.

A tax on digital companies is being considered as one of the EU's new own resources — sources of revenue that could reduce the budget's dependence on national contributions. According to the European Commission's estimate, a 3% levy on certain revenue streams of large digital companies could generate €5 billion annually.

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Positions of member states

In the past, many EU governments did not support a digital tax because of the risk of a response from Washington. Supporters of the initiative believe that the Republican Party's weak performance in the US midterm elections, high inflation and growing criticism of technology companies could reduce the likelihood of trade threats from Donald Trump's administration.

In particular, Germany, which had previously objected to the European Commission's proposed CORE business tax, has become more favorable toward the idea of a digital tax. CORE provided for a flat levy on companies with revenue exceeding €100 million. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, according to two EU diplomats, entertained such an option during a meeting of Nordic leaders in Dublin.

France, Italy and Spain, which already have national digital taxes, traditionally support a Europe-wide solution. At the same time, Ireland, where Google's and Microsoft's European divisions are located, has signaled possible disagreement. Separately, Costa's team is ready to explore the possibility of a tax on cryptocurrency companies in the longer term; this option is considered technically more difficult.

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