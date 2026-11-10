Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), plans to propose abolishing age limits for the organization’s officials. The initiative is to be submitted for approval to the FIA General Assembly, which will take place next month in Shanghai, China, BBC Sport reports.

Proposal for the General Assembly

The current FIA statutes do not allow people over the age of 75 to run for the presidential team. A document seen by BBC Sport states that age limits may narrow the pool of qualified candidates whose experience and expertise could benefit the federation.

An FIA spokesperson said the proposal had been approved by the World Councils for submission in accordance with the procedure set out in the statutes. It will take effect only if supported by the General Assembly. According to the spokesperson, the age limit excludes candidates solely because of their date of birth, regardless of their experience, knowledge, or ability to contribute to the organization’s work.

Previous rule changes

Six months ago, Ben Sulayem abolished term limits for FIA leaders. Critics believe the new initiative is another step that could allow him to remain the federation’s president for life.

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An age threshold of 70 was introduced at the FIA in 2023 and raised to 75 in 2024. At the time, the federation said this was intended to modernize governance and bring its requirements closer to modern leadership practices. Ben Sulayem, who is 64, first became FIA president in 2021 and was re-elected unopposed in December 2025. Former racing driver Laura Villars is challenging the FIA election process in a French court.

Appeal by the Automobile Federation of Ukraine

The Automobile Federation of Ukraine is asking for the assembly’s agenda to include the issue of alleged violations of the FIA statutes and the International Sporting Code by the Russian Automobile Federation (RAF). According to the FAU, the RAF has opened regional offices in four cities in Ukraine.

The FAU is requesting the suspension of the RAF’s FIA membership until it closes its offices in Ukraine and ceases its activities there. FAU President Oleksandr Feldman said the proposal is consistent with the position of the International Olympic Committee on the conditions for Russian athletes’ participation in competitions.

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