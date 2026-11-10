Chinese automakers BYD and Geely have approached the International Automobile Federation about a possible entry into Formula 1. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said this at the New Economy Forum in Madrid, Spain, Electrek reports.

According to Ben Sulayem, he suggested that BYD purchase one of the existing teams instead of creating a new one. However, the company was not interested in this option because it wants to have its own team. The FIA president advised the automaker to return with a serious proposal proving the project's viability.

There is no process for a new team

FIA is currently not conducting a selection process for a 12th Formula 1 team, and neither BYD nor Geely has an agreement to participate in the championship. Ben Sulayem stressed that Chinese manufacturers will not receive special treatment: any application will go through the same process as submissions from other potential participants.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, the federation president said he would like to see the next new Formula 1 entrant come from China. He cited the development of electric vehicle technologies in the country and the Chinese Grand Prix held in Shanghai.

BYD's position and regulatory changes

BYD had previously considered the possibility of participating in Formula 1 by buying a team or creating a new one. In April, the company's vice president, Stella Li, reported a meeting with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in Shanghai. In July, she said there was no concrete plan, although the goal remained.

BYD special adviser Alfredo Altavilla said the company would not participate in Formula 1 merely to place its logo on a car, but would consider the championship if its technologies could be useful to the sport. In 2026, Formula 1 power units are expected to combine the power of the internal combustion engine and the electric component in roughly equal proportions, but FIA has already approved shifting the ratio to 60% in favor of the internal combustion engine in 2027 and 2028. Ben Sulayem is also promoting a switch to V8 engines using sustainable fuel and limited electrification in the next rules cycle.

Read us on