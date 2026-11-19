In Rabat, Morocco, FIFA presidential elections will be held on March 18, in which the organization’s incumbent head, Gianni Infantino, will face Frenchman Philippe Diallo and Japan’s Kozo Tashima. As France 24 reports, FIFA confirmed the submission of their candidacies.

Document submission

Diallo and Tashima submitted their documents in Zurich before midnight. They attached letters of nomination from five FIFA member associations to their applications.

All 211 member associations of the organization will take part in the vote. Infantino, who has held the position for 11 years, will officially have two rivals.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Verification of candidacies

FIFA referred the candidacies to the electoral committee for verification and a decision on admission to the election. By February 18, the three-member electoral commission must notify all 211 associations of who will be included on the ballot.

The candidates must undergo checks for compliance with requirements and integrity. The commission’s decision may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Infantino’s critics, led by UEFA, are seeking to replace him after it became known in July about his non-public plan to sell private investors shares in profits from the World Cup. He later abandoned the project amid a sharp reaction.

Read us on