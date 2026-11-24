FIFA President Gianni Infantino took at least 39 flights on private jets over 115 days and visited 32 countries. He travelled around 102,900 air miles and spent 213 hours and 49 minutes in the air, BBC Sport reports.

The outlet compiled data on the routes and dates of the trips from Infantino’s social media posts. To create the flight log, journalists also used records from flight-tracking services and aircraft registration data from Qatar Executive. It is a subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group, which is one of FIFA’s sponsors. The football organisation did not dispute the stated number of flights.

Criticism ahead of the FIFA presidential election

Infantino’s critics suggested that his active travel could have been part of a campaign ahead of the FIFA presidential election scheduled for 18 March 2027. Miguel Maduro, the former chair of FIFA’s governance committee, told BBC Sport that the organisation has no rules on financing election campaigns. In his view, official trips can simultaneously help a candidate gain support.

Former UEFA chief executive Lars-Christer Olsson raised questions about the cost of the trips and their sources of funding. He also recalled the abandonment of the FIFA Forward Enterprise project, which envisaged selling stakes in the World Cup and other competitions to private investors. Before the project was closed, Infantino wrote to all 211 FIFA member associations that they would receive $40 million each if they supported the initiative.

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Travel and emissions

The stated reasons for the travel included meetings with presidents of football associations, football pitch openings, meetings with politicians, and participation in confederation events. Infantino visited, among other places, the Dominican Republic, Paris, Riga, Indonesia and Manila. During his visit to Indonesia, he met with the heads of football federations from a number of Asian countries.

According to BBC Sport’s calculation, flights on aircraft of this type could have caused approximately 1,673 tonnes of CO2e emissions. This is equivalent to the average annual emissions of 252 people, according to EU data. FIFA said that its president has a statutory duty to maintain relations with confederations, 211 member associations, political and international organisations, and that all travel complies with the organisation’s rules.

FIFA also declined to comment on how the use of Qatar Executive aircraft affects Qatar Airways sponsorship funds available for football development. The organisation did not answer when Infantino last flew on a commercial flight and did not provide a direct response regarding the environmental impact of his travel.

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