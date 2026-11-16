Finnish President Alexander Stubb on November 16 in Brussels, Belgium, called on the European Union to deepen cooperation with Türkiye. Speaking at the EU Enlargement Forum, he described Ankara as a major European security actor and an indispensable NATO ally, Anadolu Agency reports.

Shared interests of the EU and Türkiye

Stubb said that the EU and Türkiye have shared interests and should strengthen interaction in areas where their priorities align. According to him, cooperation between the EU and Türkiye “can and should be deepened” where their interests coincide.

The report notes that Türkiye's defense and aerospace industry is among the fastest-growing in the world. More than 3,500 companies operate in this sector, making the country an increasingly important producer and exporter of weapons.

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Enlargement as a geopolitical instrument

Speaking about the challenges facing Europe, the Finnish president named great-power rivalry, war on the continent, technological competition, and growing uncertainty. He considers EU enlargement a strategic response to these challenges.

Stubb urged that enlargement not be viewed solely as a technical process and called it a strategic and geopolitical instrument. In his view, a larger EU will be able to project greater global influence. He also called on EU member states and candidate countries to think big about the bloc's future and to combine enlargement with creative, flexible, and gradual integration.

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