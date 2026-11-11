Finnish President Alexander Stubb called on countries to jointly confront the climate crisis during the UN Climate Change Conference COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye. He stated that no country, regardless of its size, influence or geographic location, can protect itself from its consequences or cope with it alone, Anadolu Agency reports.

Conflicts and climate action

Stubb stressed that international conflicts should not push climate action into the background. According to him, the consequences of the climate crisis are already visible worldwide: destructive floods have occurred in Nepal, rising sea levels threaten coastal and small island states, and Europe is suffering from forest fires.

For an effective global response, the Finnish president named three priorities: multilateral cooperation, science and resilience. He noted that the Paris Agreement remains a common framework for countries despite differences between them, and that its authority depends on the implementation of the agreements. In his view, flexible alliances and coalitions of countries ready to act can sustain progress during a period of changing global structures.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Science and clean energy

Stubb also stated that recent scientific reports indicate a high likelihood of a temporary overshoot of the 1.5°C global warming threshold. According to him, climate research, innovation and early warning systems can improve preparedness for risks and save lives.

He added that artificial intelligence, satellite data and digital networks can help countries adapt to change. Reducing dependence on fossil fuels, diversifying energy supplies and accelerating electrification can, according to Stubb, strengthen competitiveness and economic resilience and create opportunities for sustainable growth. Broader access to technology, he added, can also help reduce global inequality.

Read us on