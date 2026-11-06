In Germany, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said that inflation in the United States remains too high and must return to the Federal Reserve System’s 2% target. He said this at a European Central Bank conference, The Hill reports.

“Inflation is absolutely too high. It has been too high for too long,” Williams said. According to him, it is critically important to return inflation to the target level in a timely and steady manner.

Price pressures and the labor market

Inflation has exceeded the Fed’s 2% target for five and a half years. This year, it rose amid the war around Iran, which caused energy prices in the United States to increase due to shipping restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Williams also acknowledged that President Donald Trump’s import tariffs and the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure are putting pressure on prices. At the same time, he called the U.S. economy resilient to these shocks. According to him, this is reflected in steady demand, economic growth, and a strong labor market.

The rate remains unchanged

The U.S. unemployment rate has remained below 5% since September 2021. In October, employers added 165,000 jobs, more than expected, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In September, Fed officials raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points. Last week, they left the federal funds rate in the 3.75–4% range. The next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled for December 8–9. Williams stressed that monetary policy fully affects the economy only after one to two years, so the regulator must focus on future economic conditions.

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