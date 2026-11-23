Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has submitted two candidates for the post of the country’s vice president following the resignation of Gibran Rakabuming Raka. The nominees are Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Sugiono and Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Names submitted to the assembly

According to local media, the names of the contenders were submitted to Indonesia’s People’s Consultative Assembly on Monday evening after a meeting held earlier that day. Assembly Speaker Ahmad Muzani read out the president’s letter at the parliamentary complex, in which Subianto proposed the candidacies of Andi Amran Sulaiman and Sugiono.

A plenary session to elect a new vice president is scheduled for December 11. The candidates must undergo vetting before the vote.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Who is seeking the post

The 47-year-old Sugiono is the secretary-general of the Gerindra party. In October 2026, he became coordinating minister for human development and culture. Media have also called him Prabowo’s “ideological son.”

Andi Amran Sulaiman has served as agriculture minister since October 25, 2023, and previously held the post in 2014–2019. He is an entrepreneur and the founder of Tiran Group, a conglomerate operating in mining, energy, agriculture and plantation businesses.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of former Indonesian President Joko Widodo, resigned on November 12 after several weeks of political pressure amid legal cases concerning the validity of his eligibility to run for vice president. According to CNA, on October 30 Indonesia’s Supreme Court annulled his certificate equating his foreign school education.

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