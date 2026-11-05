Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto dismissed his chief of staff, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, after he was detained along with two senior police officials in a case involving alleged illegal wiretapping. As Taipei Times reports, the presidential administration suggested that these actions could be classified as having signs of treason.

Suspicion of illegal wiretapping

According to police, three serving police officers illegally wiretapped the phones of the president, government members, journalists, politicians, business representatives, leaders of mass organizations and non-governmental groups from last year through this year. Those detained include Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who headed the national police for five years and became presidential chief of staff last month.

Police say the suspects organized the wiretapping without an official request from investigators. Law enforcement authorities also say that last month they ordered electronic records of their monitoring activities to be deleted.

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Authorities' reaction

Presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi said the actions of certain individuals could threaten state interests and the security of the country's leadership, including the head of state. Coordinating Minister for Legal Affairs, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Institutions Yusril Ihza Mahendra said that authorities have not yet established the motive for the possible wiretapping.

Local media named the two other detainees as Ariye Sontu Nasution, head of the national police's legal division, and Eko Hadi Santoso, a senior officer at a police educational institution. Political analyst Yanuar Nugroho said that the role of chief of staff under President Subianto had lost influence, while Listyo was considered a supporter of former president Joko Widodo.

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