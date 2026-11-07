Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tasked former Chief of the General Staff Gadi Eisenkot with trying to form a new government. The decision was made after the October 27 parliamentary elections, which gave neither Eisenkot nor incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a clear path to forming a parliamentary majority.

Attempt to form a coalition

As France 24 reports, Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition lost its majority in the election. At the same time, the bloc remained the largest in parliament, and Netanyahu is trying to retain the post of head of government.

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Position of Arab parties

The bloc of Netanyahu's opponents, led by Eisenkot, had refused to join forces with Arab parties, whose support could have secured it a majority. However, Arab leaders put forward Eisenkot's candidacy during lengthy consultations with President Herzog.

According to the outlet, Arab leaders were dissatisfied with the policies of Netanyahu and his far-right allies. Eisenkot is a former military chief and Netanyahu's main rival in the struggle to form a government.

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