Israeli President Isaac Herzog has begun consultations with party leaders in Jerusalem on forming a new government after the October 27 election. None of the political blocs won a majority in the 120-seat parliament, so the president called on the sides to compromise and warned against new elections, Dawn reports.

Herzog must decide whom to first task with forming a government — incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or his rival, former chief of the General Staff Gadi Eisenkot. The president said that in the absence of an obvious winner, both sides must acknowledge that “not every commitment and promise can be fulfilled.”

Timeframe for forming a coalition

Herzog will first hold two days of consultations, after which he will give one of the contenders 28 days to form a government. This period may be extended by another 14 days. Netanyahu, who called for a broad government coalition under his leadership, took 58 days to form a government after the November 2022 election.

Eisenkot received the support of the Raam party, known as the United Arab List. The party said its parliamentary group would recommend him to form the next government. Eisenkot promised that if he becomes prime minister, he will strengthen bipartisan ties between the United States and Israel and work with US President Donald Trump to stabilize the region.

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Disputes over the results

Herzog also condemned “rudeness and racist statements” directed at the Arab minority, which makes up about 20% of Israel’s population. In this election, Arab lists significantly increased their support.

The Central Elections Committee said it checked 9,069 polling stations following complaints and found no evidence that called the integrity of the results into question. The committee approved the voting results: 15 members supported the decision, two voted against, and another 14 abstained.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said his party does not recognize the results and called for the arrest of leaders of Arab-Israeli parties. Netanyahu, for his part, accused the leaders of the Arab lists of allegedly receiving funds from Qatar. Several Israeli media outlets reported that law enforcement agencies are investigating whether lawmaker Ayman Odeh may have received foreign funds; the United List called it political persecution.

Opposition’s position

Eisenkot accused Netanyahu of trying to undermine Israeli democracy and stir up sentiment against elected officials. He also warned the prime minister against starting a new war against Iran together with Trump. According to Eisenkot, this could help Netanyahu secure a national unity government or drag out the process until new elections.

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