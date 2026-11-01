Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on politicians to abandon divisive rhetoric ahead of consultations on forming a new government. The official election results are due to be presented to the president on Wednesday, after which he will begin talks with party leaders on the possibility of creating a coalition.

As ABC News Australia reports, last Tuesday's election did not give a majority to either the current coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or the bloc of his opponents led by former Chief of the General Staff Gadi Eisenkot. If no agreement is reached, Israelis may need to vote again in the coming months.

Arab parties won 19 seats

Growing support for Arab-Israeli, or Palestinian-Israeli, parties secured them record representation in the Knesset. The Joint List and the United Arab List won a total of 19 out of 120 seats in parliament. Their support may be needed to form an alternative government.

Netanyahu said that parties with a Jewish majority should not cooperate with these two political forces. He also accused them of allegedly trying to “steal” the election and supporting policies that, in his view, threaten the existence of the State of Israel.

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Terms of potential cooperation

Before the election, some leaders of the change camp, including Eisenkot, rejected cooperation with Arab parties. Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, reiterated his opposition to such cooperation in recent days. At the same time, Eisenkot's latest statement may, according to some commentators, indicate a softening of his position.

Eisenkot said he is ready for a partnership only with politicians who recognize Israel as a Jewish state and Hamas as a terrorist organization. Only the Left Democrats led by Yair Golan are openly discussing the possibility of cooperation with the Joint List and the United Arab List. These parties could remain outside the coalition while supporting the government in the Knesset by pledging not to block its agenda.

Israel's Shin Bet internal security service was asked to examine allegations of possible foreign funds entering Arab-Israeli communities before the vote, which were reportedly able to have come from Qatar. Israel Police are also investigating claims of possible violations ahead of the election and on voting day.

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