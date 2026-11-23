Israeli President Isaac Herzog, speaking at the ELNET summit in Jerusalem, condemned violence by Jewish extremists against Palestinians in the West Bank and said those responsible must be held accountable. As reported by the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli president stressed that attacks on innocent people and communities run counter to Jewish and Israeli values.

Call for accountability

Herzog said there is no justification for violence against civilians and that such actions do not represent Israeli society. According to him, Israeli law enforcement agencies are working to identify those involved in the attacks, arrest them, investigate them and prosecute them.

His statement came amid a series of reports about incidents in Palestinian communities in the West Bank. On November 22, the Jerusalem Post wrote about attacks and property damage in several locations across the region. Earlier in November, Herzog warned senior Israeli officials that an increase in nationalist violence could have serious security consequences.

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Relations with Europe and neighbors

The president also called for strengthening Israel's diplomatic cooperation with Europe and said antisemitism and the intimidation of Jewish communities are increasing in European countries. He distinguished permissible criticism of Israeli government policy from attacks directed against Israel's identity as a Jewish state.

Herzog separately noted Israel's relations with the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain, calling them part of broader regional diplomatic cooperation. He also stressed the importance of maintaining open channels of dialogue with Jordan and Egypt. The president called the peace treaty with Egypt a long-standing factor of regional stability and emphasized Jordan's strategic importance to Israel.

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