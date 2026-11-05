In Japan, Japan Football Association (JFA) President Kozo Tashima said he would run for FIFA president in elections scheduled for March. He told the Japanese outlet Sports Nippon, reports Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters.

JFA support

Tashima said he announced his candidacy with the full support of the Japan Football Association. According to him, participation in the election is not about winning or losing for him, but should show the world the fair, healthy and decent principles that, in his view, Japanese football has developed.

The JFA president added that these are precisely the values FIFA needs now. He explained that he decided to run in order to draw the world's attention to them.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Infantino’s re-election

Current FIFA President Gianni Infantino is also seeking re-election. Reuters notes that he faced opposition after an unsuccessful July initiative to bring private investors into a new FIFA commercial structure that was intended to own rights related to competitions, including the World Cup.

Reuters contacted the Japan Football Association for comment.

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