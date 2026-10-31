Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, Turkey, proposed involving Russia, an aggressor state, in the OTS through the OTS Plus format or granting it observer status. According to Tokayev, this could strengthen the organization’s authority and trust in it. As Euronews reports, no agreements on Russia’s participation were announced following the summit.

Ankara Declaration

The summit, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, concluded with the adoption of the Ankara Declaration. The OTS includes Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan, which has observer status, was represented by President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, while Azerbaijan was represented by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Turkey assumed the organization’s chairmanship from Azerbaijan.

Erdoğan emphasized cooperation in cybersecurity, space technologies and digital trade. He proposed creating a joint digital trade platform and a large Turkic language model for the Oghuz, Kipchak and Karluk language groups. The declaration provides for advancing a cybersecurity agreement, consultations on establishing an OTS Cybersecurity Council and cooperation in the space sector.

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Transport and industrial projects

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed the “Turkic World — 100” program, which encompasses 100 joint strategic investment and industrial projects. Among the priorities, he named the processing of rare and strategic minerals, localization of equipment production for green energy, and the manufacture of high-value-added products.

Tokayev stated that during the first nine months of the year, freight traffic along the Middle Corridor increased by 30%, while transit shipments rose by 90%. Rail freight traffic between Kazakhstan and OTS countries approached 40 million tonnes. The declaration also mentions the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, the proposed Trans-Afghan railway, stronger customs cooperation and a joint transport corridor strategy.

Uzbekistan will host the next OTS summit in 2027. Uzbekistan’s representative Mirvokhid Azimov was designated as the organization’s new secretary-general, replacing Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

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