Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said he seeks to meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman before the next trilateral talks involving the UN. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

According to Christodoulides, the possibility of arranging such a meeting will be discussed by the sides during talks between their representatives scheduled for Tuesday. Asked about possible dates for a meeting of the two leaders involving the UN, the president said there was nothing to announce at present.

Football matches as a confidence-building measure

Christodoulides also welcomed Erhurman’s positive response to the proposal to hold friendly football matches between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot teams. The president noted that a 2013 agreement involving the Cyprus Football Association (KOA) could be used for this purpose, allowing such matches to be held under the auspices of a recognized governing body.

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This proposal is the 18th of 19 confidence-building measures that Christodoulides submitted to Erhurman and the UN. Erhurman had previously said he was ready to support the idea, while stressing that he had proposed holding similar matches several months ago.

New crossing points

In addition, the president of Cyprus announced the start of work to implement agreements on new crossing points in Louroujina-Lympia and Kambos-Karavostasi. Representatives of the sides and the technical committee on crossing points are to discuss organizational issues and timelines for these points.

Christodoulides separately clarified that he does not plan to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during his visit to Brussels. At the same time, he said Fidan’s presence at EU events indicates Turkey’s interest in the European Union.

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