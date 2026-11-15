Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides stated that the Republic of Cyprus is a common home for all its lawful citizens, including Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Maronites, Armenians and Latins. During the commemoration of the 43rd anniversary of the declaration of independence by the Turkish Cypriot authorities in 1983, he appealed to Turkish Cypriots to choose a common path in a free, united and European homeland.

As Cyprus Mail reports, Christodoulides said that the future of Turkish Cypriots is not linked to the occupation and division of the island. He also called Ankara's demands, in his words, for resolving the Cyprus issue in a two-state format unacceptable.

UN Security Council resolutions

The President of Cyprus called the declaration of independence by the Turkish Cypriot authorities an illegal act which, he said, was condemned by the international community from the outset. He referred to UN Security Council resolutions No. 541 of 1983 and No. 550 of 1984.

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In Resolution No. 541, the Security Council expressed regret over the declared secession of part of the Republic of Cyprus. Resolution No. 550 reiterated the call on states not to recognize the proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and not to assist it. Christodoulides said that these documents unequivocally condemned the separatist act, declared it legally invalid, and called on states to refrain from recognizing this entity and assisting it.

Planned meeting

According to Christodoulides, despite what he called Turkey's provocations and delays in the process, the Greek Cypriot side is working to resume substantive negotiations on a Cyprus settlement. He noted that these efforts should be based on agreements already reached, an agreed framework, and the principles, values and law of the European Union.

The president added that the Greek Cypriot side is awaiting a planned trilateral meeting involving himself, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. At it, the sides hope to announce an expanded meeting involving both sides on the island, Greece, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the UN, which, in Christodoulides' assessment, could open the way to resuming substantive negotiations.

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