Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides is set to officially open a strategic fuel storage terminal in Vasiliko worth more than €60 million on Tuesday, November 24. The facility, being developed by the Cyprus Oil Stocks Management Organisation (KODAP), is part of the Vasiliko Energy Centre, Cyprus Mail reports.

Seven tanks for strategic reserves

The first phase of the terminal consists of seven tanks with a total capacity of 173,000 tonnes, as well as operational and fire-fighting infrastructure. KODAP said that the completion and operation of this phase will strengthen the organisation's ability to fulfil its obligations, respond promptly to crisis situations and help safeguard Cyprus' energy supplies.

The organisation described the terminal as infrastructure of national strategic importance. According to KODAP, the construction of the facility, along with its operational and fire-fighting systems, was made possible through cooperation between public services and the private sector.

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Cyprus' strategic reserves

According to data cited in March by former Energy Minister Giorgos Papanastasiou, Cyprus' strategic reserves of oil and petroleum products amounted to about 530,000 tonnes. Around 400,000 tonnes were physically stored on the island, another 110,000 tonnes were secured through contractual arrangements in other EU countries, and about 20,000 tonnes of aviation fuel and diesel were stored in Greece.

According to Papanastasiou, Cyprus released strategic aviation fuel reserves in 2025 after Israel suspended its exports amid the conflict in Gaza. KODAP, established in 2003, is responsible for maintaining minimum reserves of crude oil and petroleum products.

The new fuel terminal is separate from the unfinished liquefied natural gas import terminal project in Vasiliko. The original contract for its construction was terminated in 2024. In October, Energy Minister Michalis Damianou told parliament that the government expects the LNG terminal to be commissioned by 2030.

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