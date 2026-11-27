In Brussels, Belgium, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides stated that Turkey is the leading country in violating sanctions against Russia, the aggressor state. He called on the European Union to move from acknowledging the problem to taking further steps to respond to it, Cyprus Mail reports.

Call for EU action

According to Christodoulides, the EU should not merely acknowledge the fact of sanctions violations but must move to the next stage of addressing this problem. The outlet notes that he likely referred to a report by EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan, which, according to the Ukrainian outlet Kyiv Independent, was circulated to EU countries on Tuesday.

Cyprus Mail contacted the European Commission with a request concerning the publication of the report and its contents. The president of Cyprus also stated that the Republic of Cyprus would support EU efforts, including by contributing to the €45 billion in loans to Ukraine planned for next year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Restrictions on Russian oil

The EU has banned imports from Russia of crude oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, coal, a range of metals, cement, timber, asphalt and diamonds. A price cap is also in force: Russian oil may be transported to third countries through Europe if it is sold for no more than $47.60 per barrel.

According to the Kyiv Independent, Russia received $102 billion from crude oil exports between January and September, more than during the entire previous year. The outlet also noted that the current EU sanctions played an important role in limiting Russia’s ability to benefit from rising oil prices caused by the crisis in the Middle East.

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