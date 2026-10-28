Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his re-election as head of state. ECNS reports.

Xi Jinping's statement

In his message of congratulations, Xi said that Lula had made an important contribution to the development of relations between China and Brazil. According to him, in recent years, he and the Brazilian president have maintained close communication through various means and jointly guided the development of the China-Brazil community with a shared future.

The Chinese leader noted that this interaction aims to promote a fairer world and the planet's sustainable development. He also said that the global, strategic and long-term significance of bilateral relations is becoming increasingly prominent.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cooperation between the two states

Xi Jinping stated that relations between China and Brazil have become an example of solidarity and cooperation among Global South countries. He stressed that he attaches great importance to their development and is ready to work with Lula to deepen comprehensive strategic coordination between the two countries and improve the well-being of their peoples.

On the same day, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng sent a congratulatory message to Geraldo Alckmin, who was re-elected as Brazil's vice president.

Read us on