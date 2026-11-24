Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the protection of civilians, and the resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel. In a message to participants of a UN meeting marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, he also opposed land grabbing and actions that violate Palestinians’ rights, Anadolu Agency reports.

Two-state settlement

Xi stated that the Palestinian issue is central to the Middle East. According to him, the current tensions in the region should not distract the international community from this issue.

He called adherence to the two-state solution and efforts to resume Palestinian-Israeli peace talks the key to a settlement. The Chinese president added that governance of the occupied West Bank and Gaza’s post-war reconstruction should take place according to the principle of “Palestinians governing Palestine.”

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Call for concrete action

Xi called on the international community to turn commitments to support Palestine into concrete steps, promote a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, and guarantee the safety of civilians. He also stated that justice will prevail and reaffirmed China’s support for the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people.

According to Palestinian data, since October 2023, more than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank as a result of attacks by the Israeli army and settlers, about 13,750 people have been injured, and more than 26,000 have been detained.

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