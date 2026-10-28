In China, President Xi Jinping, in a message of condolence to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda, called on Japan’s current leadership to preserve the political foundation of bilateral relations, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Xi Jinping’s message

According to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi described Fukuda as a politician of integrity and responsibility, as well as a longtime friend of the Chinese people. The Chinese leader also said that Fukuda adhered to a correct view of history.

Yasuo Fukuda died of heart failure last Thursday at the age of 90. During his brief tenure as prime minister, he sought to strengthen Japan’s ties with its Asian neighbors, particularly China.

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Tensions between China and Japan

Xi expressed hope that Japanese leaders would value the efforts of the older generation of politicians, adhere to the four political documents between China and Japan, and preserve the political foundation of bilateral relations. He added that China would remember Fukuda’s contribution to China-Japan relations and the development of Asia.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated in late 2025 after statements by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about the possible use of Japanese military forces if China’s actions regarding Taiwan threatened Japanese territory. Beijing demanded that the statements be withdrawn, advised its citizens not to travel to Japan, and banned exports to the country of goods that could have military applications, including certain rare-earth elements.

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