Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella has announced a cultural counterrevolution that предусматривает the removal of dozens of exhibits from the National Museum in Bogotá. This includes displays on the history of social movements, feminist and LGBTQ+ activism, as well as political violence in the country, Al Jazeera reports.

President's statements

De la Espriella, whom the outlet describes as a conservative ally of US President Donald Trump, said he seeks to prevent cultural institutions from coming under the influence of what he calls atheistic social communism.

Culture Minister Paola Holguín said the government is reviewing and updating exhibitions and curatorial practices at other museums under her ministry. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also renamed a courtyard that had previously been dedicated to an Indigenous leader. The ministry explained this by the president's campaign against woke ideology.

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Protests outside the museum

On Wednesday, dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the National Museum in central Bogotá, whose entrance was guarded by police. Human rights groups, artists, and students accused the government of censorship and said the changes could erase important parts of Colombia's history.

History student Azul Riascos said the authorities are promoting an image of Colombia as an exclusively white, Catholic, and Spanish-speaking country that excludes Black, Indigenous, and LGBTQ+ communities. Anthropologist Arturo Sanabria, speaking at the protest, called the government's approach a form of neocolonial intervention and linked it to political narratives borrowed from the United States.

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