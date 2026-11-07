Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella publicly supported Carlos Ríos, director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency, Dapre, after three people with entries in judicial records were found in his home. The Rio Times reports.

According to Colombian authorities, security personnel found these people inside Ríos's residence on October 28. On November 3, presidential administration spokesperson Miller Soto stressed that they were found in the residence itself, not near it. The presidency said the judicial records of these individuals mention murder and eight aggravated thefts.

The individuals were identified and handed over to the authorities, but there is no official confirmation of their detention. Their names, the reasons for their presence in the house, and the circumstances under which they got there have also not been disclosed.

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President's support

On November 7, de la Espriella wrote on social network X that he supports Ríos and will not leave members of his team without protection. The president also said that reports of possible violations must be investigated to the end, and that the authorities will not allow threats or intimidation to silence those who report corruption.

Ríos's previous statements

On October 21, Ríos spoke at a meeting of the Second Committee of the Colombian Senate, which considers foreign policy and defense issues. He stated that there may have been violations in service contracts involving 48 women under the previous government of Gustavo Petro. Ríos also spoke about the use of women as an instrument, but these claims are not judicial findings.

The presidential administration linked the appearance of the people in the official's house to Ríos's statements and called on the authorities to verify a possible connection. At the same time, this connection has not been established. The Office of the Attorney General opened a preliminary review into Dapre contracts, while the source does not report on any of its statements regarding the incident at Ríos's residence.

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