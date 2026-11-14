Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said in Cuba that the country is preparing for a possible attack by the US military. According to him, the Cuban authorities intend to repel any attempt at foreign military aggression against the state.

Statement by the Cuban president

Díaz-Canel stressed that Cuba is a peaceful country and poses no threat to the national security of the United States. He also criticized repeated statements by US politicians about intentions to carry out military aggression against the island, without directly naming US President Donald Trump.

As Der Spiegel reports, the Cuban leader spoke on National Defense Day in the municipality of Boyeros, south of Havana. He was heard by senior military officials, representatives of the Communist Party and local authorities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trump’s words and drills in Cuba

Trump previously said in a radio interview that he wants to achieve a change of government in Cuba before the end of his presidential term and allows for the possibility of a military operation. In October, ahead of the then US parliamentary elections, he also said that US warships could head to Cuba after a mission in the war with Iran.

After the US military attack on Venezuela, during which Nicolás Maduro was captured and taken to the United States in January, military drills and meetings to coordinate defense measures have been regularly held in Cuba. The military is also teaching civilians basic military skills as part of a strategy that Cuban authorities call the war of all the people.

Read us on