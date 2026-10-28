South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said that his recent comments regarding migrant workers concerned the need to prioritize employing the country’s citizens because of the serious unemployment problem. This was reported by Korea Herald, citing the president’s posts on social media platform X.

During a government meeting on Tuesday, Lee discussed labor shortages in agriculture, forestry, livestock farming and fisheries. He said these sectors are important for national security but continually suffer from worker shortages. The president also said that foreign workers who send their earnings abroad make a smaller contribution to the national economy.

Proposal on subsidies

In a post on X, Lee clarified that he did not deny migrant workers’ contribution to the economy, but compared it with the contribution of Korean workers to employment, consumption and domestic demand. In his view, the authorities should seek ways to increase the hiring of local workers, including through wage subsidies.

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The president proposed considering financial support to encourage more Koreans to work in the agricultural sector, primarily in seasonal jobs during the summer. He also demanded that the Hankyoreh newspaper issue a correction and an apology over a headline that, in his view, did not convey the full meaning of his remarks. After the outlet changed the headline, Lee again called on it to explain the decision and apologize.

Reaction from rights groups

Organizations defending migrants’ rights criticized the president’s statements. The Alliance for Equal Rights of Migrant Workers called them hateful, while 1218 For All said that this approach does not take into account the situation of rural communities and the mechanisms of economic circulation.

Rights advocates stressed that farming and fishing communities cannot secure a sufficient number of workers during harvest periods without foreign seasonal workers. In April, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs approved a record 93,503 jobs for foreign seasonal workers for the first half of the year. According to a 2025 government survey, in the distribution structure of foreign nationals’ total income, 37.3% accounted for daily expenses, while 25.5% accounted for domestic and overseas remittances.

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