South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for stronger solidarity with Southeast Asian countries amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty at the South Korea-ASEAN summit in Manila, the Philippines. He promised that Seoul would be a reliable partner in implementing the association’s 20-year development plan. Korea Herald reports.

Support for the plan through 2045

Lee Jae Myung expressed support for the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, a strategy adopted in May 2025. The document envisages turning Southeast Asia into one of the growth centers in the Indo-Pacific region by 2045.

The president also reaffirmed support for ASEAN’s leading role in regional dialogue and cooperation, which the association calls ASEAN centrality. According to him, Seoul values ASEAN’s role in efforts to maintain lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee Jae Myung noted that the partnership between South Korea and ASEAN should deliver tangible results for residents of all countries.

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Security, technology and trade

At the summit, Lee Jae Myung mentioned cooperation between law enforcement agencies in combating cross-border online fraud under the KARE project, as well as the KAMSA initiative aimed at strengthening maritime security capabilities. He also proposed initiatives for cooperation in artificial intelligence and cultural and creative industries.

The parties are also negotiating an upgrade of the ASEAN-South Korea Free Trade Agreement. The first formal round of talks took place in Seoul in June this year; they cover 13 areas, including digital trade, critical minerals and supply chains. Lee Jae Myung said the sides would seek to raise annual bilateral trade to $300 billion.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who chaired the meeting, supported the call for closer cooperation, noting the relevance of the partnership amid strategic uncertainty, technological changes and cross-border challenges.

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