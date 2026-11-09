South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, at a ceremony marking the 64th Firefighters' Day in Sejong, pledged to ensure stable funding for fire services, increase staffing and strengthen protections for firefighters. He stressed that public safety cannot be guaranteed if firefighters themselves are not protected, Korea Herald reports.

Lee said the government must become “119” for firefighters, referring to the country's emergency number. According to him, authorities must ensure equal and comprehensive fire protection regardless of where people live and increase investment in public safety.

Investments and new technologies

The president also announced the development of a science-based firefighting system. It envisages the use of artificial intelligence to predict risks at emergency sites, as well as robots and drones that will be the first to enter hazardous areas.

Among other measures, Lee named improving firefighters' working conditions and medical support, supporting the recently opened National Fire Hospital, and establishing a wellness center for the physical and mental health of service personnel.

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Planned expenditures

On the eve of the event, the presidential administration, the government and the ruling Democratic Party agreed to consider allocating about 2 trillion won, or $1.5 billion, for key investments in fire services. The funds are intended to reduce the financial burden on local authorities. The parties also plan to seek additional funding for equipment, training facilities and specialized medical services during parliament's consideration of next year's budget.

The need for more active involvement by the central government is being discussed because local authorities still cover about 90% of fire service costs, although firefighters received civil servant status in 2020. The discussion intensified after firefighter Kim Jin-seok died while extinguishing a factory fire in Bucheon in mid-October.

At the ceremony, Lee honored fallen firefighters and expressed condolences to their families. According to him, improvements in emergency response over the past year made it possible to reduce the number of fire-related deaths by 15.7%.

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