South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called on state agencies to more actively prevent violent crimes and create a system for the early detection of warning signs. He made the statement at an interagency meeting in Seoul dedicated to strengthening public safety, Korea Herald reports.

Response to a series of attacks

The statement came amid several high-profile cases of violence. Last week in Incheon, west of Seoul, a man attacked random people with a knife in a building and injured several individuals. One of the victims went into cardiac arrest.

Also this week, a man is suspected of setting fire to two buildings in southern Seoul. Nineteen people were injured in the fires, with one person sustaining serious injuries.

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Plan to improve safety

Lee Jae Myung said that a situation in which people are forced to worry about their own safety in everyday life must not continue. He called for response measures to be prepared with determination to counter violent crimes.

The president also instructed officials to develop an interagency action plan to create a society with a high level of safety, where people can feel protected. The meeting was attended by representatives of nine state bodies, including the ministries of justice, gender equality, health, education and interior, as well as the police.

Last week, law enforcement officers detained a man who, according to the source, likely fatally stabbed his mother-in-law and kidnapped his estranged wife. The case sparked outrage because police failed to prevent the crime despite warning signs.

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