South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called on the government to respond more quickly to prevent avoidable deaths. He made the statement in Seoul ahead of the fourth anniversary of the Itaewon district tragedy, in which 159 people died during Halloween celebrations on October 29, 2022. This was reported by Korea Herald.

Safety meeting

Lee Jae Myung chaired a national safety meeting at Cheong Wa Dae. It was his first time chairing a plenary meeting of the Presidential Committee on Life and Safety since the body was established in July.

About 70 people attended the meeting, including government officials, civilian committee members, disaster victims and relatives of those killed. The president stated that there had been preventable deaths and lives that could have been saved both before and after the Itaewon tragedy.

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Life and Safety Act

The president also called for ensuring the effective implementation of the Framework Act on Life and Safety, which is set to take effect on December 3. The law explicitly recognizes the right to safety and strengthens the duties of central and local authorities to protect lives and the rights of disaster victims.

According to Lee, passing the law is only the first step, and its effectiveness should be assessed primarily by the number of lives protected and saved. The committee is to coordinate state safety policy, identify gaps in existing protections and review measures to prevent fatal accidents and disasters.

Committee priorities

The meeting discussed reducing deaths from suicide, deaths among people living alone, industrial accidents and large crowd gatherings. Participants also considered strengthening protection for disaster victims and vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities.

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