South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called on the government to step up diplomatic work with the United States to ensure the implementation of bilateral security agreements and protect national interests and the investments of Korean companies. He said this at a government meeting in Seoul on November 10, Korea Herald reports.

Lee Jae Myung said that changes in the external environment are possible after the US midterm elections. He instructed relevant ministries and agencies to analyze possible factors from various sides and prepare response plans for different scenarios.

Contacts not only with the White House

The president stressed that Seoul must strengthen trust and cooperation with Washington on a mutually beneficial basis. According to him, it is necessary to protect the country’s interests and corporate investments while ensuring the proper implementation of diplomatic and security agreements between the two states.

Lee also called for not limiting engagement to the US administration. He believes it is necessary to develop bipartisan contacts in Congress, as well as expand communication with state authorities and businesses.

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Agreements and investments

The statement came after Democrats’ victories in the US midterm elections on November 3, which, according to the publication, increased uncertainty over the implementation of a broad agreement between Seoul and Washington concluded in November 2025. The joint document provides for South Korea’s commitment to invest $350 billion in the United States and tariff reductions, as well as Washington’s approval for South Korea to build nuclear-powered submarines.

The document also provides support for a process that could open the possibility of civilian uranium enrichment and reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel. At the same time, negotiations on nuclear cooperation have effectively stalled after the first round in June.

Separately, Lee Jae Myung called for stronger monitoring of the US and global economies, oversight of financial markets, and a rapid response system for possible instability. He also stressed the need to increase the competitiveness of strategic industries, including semiconductor manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

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