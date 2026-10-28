South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said that irresponsible extremism and excessive demands regarding prosecution reform could jeopardize its effective implementation. He wrote this on social media platform X in response to a user who demanded that he apologize for describing critics in this way, Korea Herald reports.

President's statement

Lee noted that some people sincerely support reforming the prosecution for the sake of the country and its people. At the same time, he said, others are effectively obstructing the reform by putting forward excessive and provocative demands for hidden political or personal goals.

The president called the “all or nothing” approach irresponsible extremism. He also criticized attacks on those seeking to carry out the reform and, in his words, the stoking of fear of its failure by exploiting part of society's desire for change.

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Dispute in the Democratic Party

According to the publication, Lee's statement was seen as directed against hard-line supporters in his ruling Democratic Party. They accused the president of retreating from prosecution reform, which has long been a key party policy goal.

Earlier, Lee proposed retaining prosecutors' right to conduct supplementary investigations in exceptional cases. However, the reform law adopted by the ruling party and recently put into effect completely stripped the prosecution of investigative powers. It retained only the authority to bring and maintain charges.

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