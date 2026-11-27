Lebanese President Joseph Aoun proposed that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon continue carrying out its duties during the phased withdrawal period. According to him, this would help avoid a security vacuum and provide time to agree on the format of forces that are to replace the peacekeeping mission.

Aoun made the statement during a meeting with Jens Plötner, State Secretary at Germany’s Federal Ministry of Defence, Anadolu Agency reports. The president stressed that UN Security Council Resolution 1701 must be the legal basis for any forces replacing the mission.

Support for the Lebanese army

Aoun noted that the Framework Agreement provides for expanding the powers of the Lebanese army. At the same time, he said that the military still needs international military support. He also said that residents of southern Lebanon want an international presence to remain and need conditions to sustain their livelihoods and live on their land.

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Plötner stated that the reconstruction of southern Lebanon depends on consistent progress toward stability. Germany, he said, will contribute through a European support mission that is to create a legal basis for continued bilateral cooperation and German support for the Lebanese Navy.

The mission’s mandate ends at the end of the year

On August 28, 2025, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2790, extending the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon for the last time until December 31, 2026. The phased withdrawal of the mission is planned for 2027.

UN peacekeepers have been deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978. Their mandate was significantly expanded in 2006 by Resolution 1701: the mission monitors the cessation of hostilities and the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel, reports violations, and supports the deployment of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River.

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