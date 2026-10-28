Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized the reported departure of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro for the United States, calling it an attempt to evade Brazilian justice. As Anadolu Agency reports, the statement came two days after Lula’s victory in the second round of the presidential election.

Investigation and travel ban

According to the agency, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro left the country amid an investigation into possible money laundering linked to illegal digital betting platforms. On Monday, Federal Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Bolsonaro to surrender all travel documents, including his regular, diplomatic and Italian passports, and barred him from leaving Brazil.

After the 24-hour deadline expired without compliance with the ruling, the Federal Police, according to Anadolu Agency, cancelled the senator’s Brazilian passports. Shortly before his departure, Bolsonaro publicly stated that he had no intention of fleeing and would hand over his passports in order to defend himself against the accusations.

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Visas for the Bolsonaro family

Information about Bolsonaro’s departure emerged simultaneously with a statement by a senior US State Department official that the senator and his family members would be issued visas to enter the country.

In the first round of the election on October 4, Bolsonaro received 47% of valid votes, while Lula received 45%. In the second round on Sunday, Lula won 51.76% of the vote and became the first candidate in Brazil’s history to overcome a first-round deficit in a presidential election.

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