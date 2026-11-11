Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said at the COP31 leaders’ summit in Antalya, Türkiye, that environmental preservation must not depend on geopolitical rivalry. He warned that escalating conflicts and inflation threaten international environmental protection efforts, Anadolu Agency reports.

Climate on the agenda

According to Lula da Silva, the issue of climate change has disappeared from the speeches and documents of world leaders at G7 and G20 meetings. He described these forums as bringing together the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters and said that concern about the climate crisis had been replaced by silence.

The Brazilian president also said that world leaders have begun talking more about weapons and tariffs than about the survival of future generations.

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Wars and inflation

Lula da Silva said global momentum had weakened after COP30 in Belém, Brazil. According to him, Indigenous peoples and forest defenders ensured a historic level of public participation during that conference.

The Brazilian president warned that some countries are increasingly viewing the transition to clean energy as an obstacle to security and prosperity. He stressed that wars and inflation are making it harder for governments to counter approaching climate disasters, and that the planet cannot be held hostage by the struggle for hegemony.

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