French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly cancelled a state visit to Nigeria scheduled for Wednesday, October 28. Premium Times reports, citing informed sources.

According to the publication, Macron and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu agreed to cancel the trip on Thursday. Sources cited ongoing protests in France, upcoming presidential elections in Nigeria and a recently confirmed Ebola case in Nigeria among the reasons.

Protests in France

Premium Times sources claim that the French president feared that a trip to Nigeria amid demonstrations in France could be seen as an insensitive and irresponsible step. According to the publication, the protests, which began in September, were accompanied by the closure of more than 900 schools, looting and clashes between rioters and security forces.

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Sources also said that Bola Tinubu was concerned that Macron's visit about three months before Nigeria's presidential elections could prompt accusations of foreign interference.

No official confirmation

The press office of the French Embassy did not comment to Premium Times on the information about the visit's cancellation. Nigerian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Olufemi Adeniyi said the ministry had not received information about this decision and promised to report it if there was an official update.

Macron's visit was to take place as part of French Week, organized by the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The French president was expected to be accompanied by a delegation of business representatives for meetings with Nigerian partners.

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