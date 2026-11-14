French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Cambodia on a state visit and to take part in the 20th Francophonie Summit. The French leader arrived in Phnom Penh together with First Lady Brigitte Macron, Anadolu Agency reports.

Trade and investment

This is the first visit by a French president to Cambodia since François Mitterrand's trip in 1993. Macron said on social media platform X that his visits to Cambodia and Malaysia are intended to help protect jobs in France, open new markets and reduce economic dependence.

The French president arrived in Cambodia accompanied by business representatives. He also mentioned the country's interest in the French experience of the Rungis market near Paris for developing its own market.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Summit in Phnom Penh

Macron and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni are to open the restored West Mebon temple in Angkor. Franco-Cambodian restoration work at the monument lasted 14 years.

According to the International Organisation of La Francophonie, the organization's 48th ministerial conference has opened in Phnom Penh under the chairmanship of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn. Its participants are considering political issues and areas of cooperation ahead of the summit scheduled for November 15–16.

La Francophonie brings together states and governments for cooperation in the French language, education, cultural exchange and economic partnership.

Read us on