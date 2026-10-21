French President Emmanuel Macron made an unannounced visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The sides agreed that the kingdom would supply France with additional volumes of diesel fuel "for as many months as necessary," France 24 reports.

The visit was the first by a Western leader to the kingdom since Yemen's Houthis stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia this month. The Élysée Palace said the trip was intended to demonstrate France's solidarity with the kingdom amid these attacks.

Fuel for France

The trip to Riyadh was part of a Gulf tour aimed at securing oil and diesel fuel for France and reducing fuel prices. Macron said he was doing his job by trying to ease tensions over gasoline prices, which have become one of the causes of social unrest in France.

As part of the tour, Macron also secured additional supplies of 200,000 tonnes of diesel fuel per month from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Qatar is to supply France with two terawatt-hours of liquefied natural gas each month.

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Defence of the oil terminal

The French president said that over the past eight days, France had deployed personnel and assets to protect Saudi Arabia's Yanbu oil terminal on the Red Sea from Houthi attacks. According to him, France is playing a defensive role in coordination with Saudi Arabia, while he stressed the importance of resuming talks with the Houthis.

Macron and Mohammed bin Salman also agreed to discuss expanded security cooperation and infrastructure projects that would make it possible to bypass the blocked Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia used the Yanbu terminal to export oil after Iran blocked the strait at the start of the war in the Middle East.

According to the outlet, Houthi attacks in recent weeks have forced Saudi Arabia to close its main airport and postpone a major investment conference. The naval blockade declared by the Houthis also threatens the kingdom's oil exports.

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