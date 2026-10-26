Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum congratulated Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his victory in the second round of the presidential election at a morning press conference. She called the result important for Latin America and the Caribbean and said she intended to call Lula to congratulate him personally. This was reported by Mexico News Daily.

Reaction to the election in Brazil

Sheinbaum called Lula's victory a triumph for the president, the popular movement, and a government that represents its citizens. According to her, this result means the defeat of the right-wing movement. The Mexican president also said that Lula's administration has similarities with her own government.

According to the publication, Lula defeated Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in the second round held on Sunday. Earlier, Lula lost to Bolsonaro in the first round of voting.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Resignation of the head of the INE

During the same press conference, Sheinbaum positively assessed Guadalupe Taddei's decision to leave her position as president of Mexico's National Electoral Institute, or INE. Taddei had held the post since 2023.

Taddei announced her resignation amid corruption allegations related to INE contracts awarded to companies linked to José Alfredo Hernández Casillas. According to media reports, he has a close personal relationship with Taddei. Sheinbaum stated the need for an investigation and audit into suspicions of abuse of power or privileges at the electoral body. She also stressed that the INE's work would not be interrupted ahead of federal, state, and municipal elections scheduled for June 6, 2027.

Economic indicators

Sheinbaum also called Mexico's 3.5% year-on-year economic growth in August good news. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, INEGI, construction activity in August rose by 7.9% compared with the same month of the previous year. The president linked economic growth, in particular, to housing construction, infrastructure projects, and electronics manufacturing.

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