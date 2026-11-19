Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing said his administration is reviewing relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), but intends to continue discussions with the bloc’s member states. The Japan Times reports.

The statement came after the ASEAN summit in Manila, which took place without Myanmar’s participation. The association’s leaders said they could gradually restore the country’s full political representation in the bloc if Myanmar demonstrates progress in resolving its internal crisis.

ASEAN’s conditions

ASEAN links the possible restoration of Myanmar’s representation to the implementation of the five-point consensus adopted shortly after the 2021 military coup. The plan provides for an immediate end to violence, constructive dialogue among all parties, ASEAN mediation and humanitarian aid.

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Min Aung Hlaing told parliament that, in his view, ASEAN is putting pressure only on Myanmar. He also said that, in returning to normal relations, the sides would take into account Myanmar’s position and the intentions of the association’s member states.

Peace conference in 2028

Min Aung Hlaing, who became president in April after elections dominated by a military-backed party, also announced a peace conference. The state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported that it is planned for February 2028. The president said he seeks to end hostilities during his five-year term.

Since the 2021 coup, an armed confrontation has continued in Myanmar between the military and various armed groups. According to the report, more than 100,000 people have been killed as a result of the conflict, and millions have been forced to leave their homes. Despite calls to end the violence, the military has intensified airstrikes in certain areas of the country, killing civilians.

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