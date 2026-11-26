Myanmar’s President Min Aung Hlaing said his government would not comply with the requirements of the International Court of Justice ruling that it considers unacceptable. The Japan Times reports, citing Myanmar state media.

According to Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar will act as it believes befits a responsible state, but will not agree to demands it considers inappropriate. He also called the lawsuit filed by Gambia a unilateral accusation and said that the use of the term “genocide” had seriously damaged the country’s reputation.

International Court ruling

Last week, the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the predominantly Muslim Rohingya minority. The court cited evidence of crimes during the Myanmar security forces’ campaign in Rakhine State in 2017.

The court found that security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed mass sexual violence against women, and extreme violence against children. It ordered Myanmar to ensure refugees’ safe return home, pay compensation in amounts to be determined later, and investigate actions and punish those suspected of genocide.

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International Court of Justice rulings are binding and cannot be appealed, but the court has no mechanism to enforce its verdicts.

Myanmar authorities’ position

Myanmar had previously denied genocide, claiming that its actions were directed against an armed uprising after attacks that killed 12 security force personnel. However, the court rejected this argument, saying it saw no evidence that Myanmar distinguished between civilians and alleged Rohingya fighters during the operations.

During the campaign of violence, hundreds of thousands of members of the Rohingya community fled to neighboring Bangladesh. The court also noted that Rohingya villages were systematically destroyed and non-Rohingya people were settled in their place. Myanmar’s government called the court’s ruling a great disappointment and unfair.

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