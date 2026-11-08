Argentine President Javier Milei is proposing to cut the corporate tax rate from 25% to 15% for projects in artificial intelligence and other promising sectors if investment amounts to at least $1 billion. The country’s authorities seek to attract technology companies to build data centers, including in Patagonia, Der Spiegel reports.

Patagonia for data centers

Milei is promoting Argentina to technology corporations as a country with less bureaucracy, lower taxes, and vast expanses of the Patagonian steppe. He has said that Argentina will not regulate artificial intelligence and has also proposed allowing the creation of “non-human companies” entirely run by AI agents.

Patagonia has open plains far from major population centers, a cool climate for cooling servers, strong winds for generating electricity, and large shale gas reserves in Vaca Muerta. Polish company Green Capital plans to build a $3 billion data center there, whose computing capacity major technology companies could rent for AI tasks.

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Infrastructure limitations and criticism

Argentina has about 40 megawatts of data center capacity, while Chile has about 400 megawatts, the Financial Times notes. Investors in Latin America have so far more often chosen Uruguay, Mexico, or Brazil. More than a year after Milei announced a large OpenAI data center, no new information about the project has emerged.

Representatives of OpenAI, Amazon, Google, Oracle, data center operators, and venture investor Peter Thiel have recently visited Buenos Aires, the publication writes, citing Associated Press data. Data center developer Crusoe, involved in building OpenAI’s campus in Texas, sought this year to hold talks with Argentine energy officials on investments backed by the U.S. government.

The initiative is raising concerns among environmental activists and representatives of the Mapuche Indigenous people. Alan Rocha Varsanyi, a researcher at the Argentine environmental group Observatorio Petrolero Sur, warned that computing capacity could be exported to wherever OpenAI and other companies need it. Critics also point to the environmental burden, while data centers create comparatively few jobs.

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