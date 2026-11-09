Argentine President Javier Milei said in Buenos Aires that he is ready for dialogue with different sectors of society, but described political debate in the country as intellectually dishonest. He was responding to Pope Leo XIV’s call for dialogue and democratic coexistence during the pontiff’s historic visit to Argentina, Buenos Aires Times reports.

Milei’s statement on dialogue

The Argentine president claims that the opposition supported 40 bills last year that, in his view, were aimed at destroying macroeconomic stability. Milei stressed his government’s commitment to fiscal balance and said that objections to this policy, in his conviction, amount to proposals to increase public spending.

The president also said that he has no objection to dialogue and coexistence, but considers debate in Argentine politics to be demagogic and lacking conceptual precision. According to him, the government is trying not to shift the burden of current decisions onto future generations of Argentines.

The pontiff’s position

In his first speech after arriving in Argentina, Pope Leo XIV said that the economy must serve people, not people the economy. The pontiff drew attention to the situation of those who work but still cannot provide for their families’ needs.

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Leo XIV also spoke in defense of the poor and pensioners, calling for special attention to people affected by illness, dependency and disability. As the outlet notes, this was an indirect reference to the government’s controversial cuts to assistance for people with disabilities, over which protests take place every week near the National Congress building in Buenos Aires.

The Pope stressed that strengthening democracy requires a willingness to listen and the prudent use of words. He also noted the importance of the personal integrity of officials and said that corruption undermines citizens’ trust in institutions.

Meeting at the presidential palace

Milei called the pontiff’s arrival an emotional event. According to him, during a private meeting at the Casa Rosada presidential palace, they discussed the moral foundations of politics, the role of Holy Scripture in decision-making and natural law.

Leo XIV’s visit was the first visit by a pontiff to Argentina in nearly four decades. During the trip, the Pope plans to visit a home for people with disabilities and a prison, as well as celebrate three open-air Masses.

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