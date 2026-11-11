In Argentina, President Javier Milei tearfully bid farewell to Pope Leo XIV at Ezeiza International Airport. The pontiff concluded a four-day visit to the country and departed for Peru, where he will continue his tour of South America, Buenos Aires Times reports.

Farewell at the airport

The Pope was seen off during a brief ceremony with full military honors. Presidential Chief of Staff Karina Milei and Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno also attended the farewell.

According to the publication, the Argentine president was visibly moved at the end of the visit and could not hold back his tears. The Pope's final stop in the country was Luján.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mass in Luján

Leo XIV's visit concluded with a Mass held in front of the Basilica of Our Lady of Luján. Provincial authorities estimated that more than three million worshippers attended the service.

After the service, the pontiff thanked Argentines for their warm welcome and said that he felt at home in the country. He also wished Argentina blessings and called on those present to carry the Gospel with joy and gratitude.

Karina Milei described the four days of the visit on social media as a time of profound spirituality and emotion. She thanked representatives of the Church, the national government, and various jurisdictions that took part in organizing the trip.

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