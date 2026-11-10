In Poland, President Karol Nawrocki awarded general ranks to ten officers of the Polish Armed Forces. RMF24 reports that the candidates were submitted by Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, while the list of officers was published by Poland’s National Security Bureau.

Promotions to higher general ranks

Operational Commander of the Armed Forces branches Major General Pilot Ireneusz Nowak received the rank of lieutenant general. Brigadier General Rafał Miernik, head of the P-7 Training Directorate of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, was promoted to major general.

New brigadier generals

The rank of brigadier general was awarded to eight colonels:

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commander of the 6th Airborne Brigade Piotr Bieniek;

commander of the 3rd Warsaw Air Defence Missile Brigade Mariusz Ciećko;

deputy head of the Armament Agency Robert Fromholc;

deputy president of the Military Property Agency Przemysław Gogoliński;

commander of the 1st Army Aviation Brigade, Colonel Pilot Krzysztof Kwiatkowski;

commander of the 11th Lesser Poland Territorial Defence Brigade Tomasz Lisek;

commander of the 1st Pomeranian Logistics Brigade Andrzej Magera;

head of the P-1 Organization and Personnel Resources Directorate of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces Bogdan Sowa.

The ceremony for presenting the rank appointment certificates is scheduled for November 11, 2026, during the central events marking Poland’s National Independence Day.

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