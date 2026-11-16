In Cape Verde’s presidential election, incumbent head of state José Maria Neves is leading with 63.8% of the vote. According to preliminary data from the official results portal, data from 1,244 of 1,296 polling stations, or 96%, have been processed.

Preliminary voting results

Neves received 79,945 votes. His main rival, former Justice Minister Joana Rosa, received 39,544 votes, or 31.6%. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing preliminary official results.

The data displayed on the portal indicate that 129,032 voters took part in the vote — 32% of the 403,849 registered voters. A total of six candidates competed for the presidency, while the other four contenders each received less than 2% of the vote.

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Conditions for victory

Neves, who has served as president since 2021, is seeking re-election for a second five-year term. He is backed by the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde, which won the parliamentary elections in May.

Rosa is supported by the opposition Movement for Democracy. She is the first woman candidate for the country’s presidency since Cape Verde gained independence from Portugal in 1975. To win in the first round, a candidate must receive more than half of the valid votes; otherwise, the two leaders will advance to a runoff scheduled for November 29.

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